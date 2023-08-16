Muslims attack Christian churches in Pakistan

A Muslim group stormed a Christian village in the eastern province of Punjab. According to initial reports, two explosions occurred in churches in the Youhanabad area, the largest Christian town in the country.

A Muslim group stormed a Christian town in eastern Punjab province, setting fire to a church, damaging two others and destroying the home of a man accused of desecrating the Quran, police said.

Christians Forced to Remove Cross from Church in Pakistan

The incident took place in Faisalabad district. Rizwan Khan, local police chief, mentioned that the aggression originated when nearby Muslims accused a Christian resident, Raja Amir, and his companion of defiling pages of the Islamic book.

These accusations angered the Muslim community in the area, prompting attacks on multiple churches. Police forces intervened, dispersing the crowd with batons.

Pakistan. Bibles burned. Churches burn. Christians tortured. Media looks the other way…👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Ahj0n5Mq71 — David Vance (@DVATW) August 16, 2023

At least two attacks against Catholic churches were recorded in a Christian area of the city of Lahore, in northeastern Pakistan, official sources reported; at least 15 people are reported dead and several missing.

According to local media, initial investigations indicate that the explosions occurred when two suicide bombers detonated the bombs they were carrying.

Some videos are circulating on social networks showing how people attacked one of the Catholic buildings, knocked down a cross on top of the church, others destroyed it from the inside and looted it, while several others shouted from the outside.

Islamic Pakistan A Christian man Salim Masih has been accused of blaspheming Qur’an, so Muslim Mobs are ransacking and burning churches, Christian cemeteries, and Christian homes. The anger is said to have been fueled by Muslim clerics whipping up mobs to attack Christians… pic.twitter.com/ZX9XDBoLNH — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 16, 2023

Following the incidents, police reported that they are conducting investigations against those who allegedly desecrated the Koran.

Authorities are also seeking to identify and arrest those involved in the attacks on Christian churches and property. “Our main focus was to protect the lives of Christians. We have increased police presence in the Christian colony,” they stated.

