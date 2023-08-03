3.3-magnitude quake felt in Chiang Mai

Road in Chiang Mai town

A road in Chiang Mai town. Photo: icon0com / pxhere.

CHIANG MAI: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale was sensed by locals in Phrao district of this northern province late Thursday morning.

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Phitsanulok

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that the quake was detected four kilometres underground in tambon Mae Pang at 9.26am. Locals in tambon Mae Pang also felt the tremor on the ground.

