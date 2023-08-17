Arabian Tourist Killed, Two Others Injured in Pattaya Motorbike Accident
An Arabian tourist was killed when his high-powered motorbike collided with another on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya around midnight on Thursday, August 17th. Two other people were seriously injured.
Pol Lt. Akarapong Saenputawong, the duty officer at the Pattaya police station, received a report of the accident at midnight today. He rushed to the accident scene on Sukhumvit Road inbound to Sattahip, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province, along with Sawang Boriboon emergency responders, The Pattaya News team, and medical personnel from Banglamung Hospital.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
