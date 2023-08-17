Arabian Tourist Killed, Two Others Injured in Pattaya Motorbike Accident

An Arabian tourist was killed when his high-powered motorbike collided with another on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya around midnight on Thursday, August 17th. Two other people were seriously injured.

Kuwaiti Motorcyclist Slams into Power Pole in Pattaya

Pol Lt. Akarapong Saenputawong, the duty officer at the Pattaya police station, received a report of the accident at midnight today. He rushed to the accident scene on Sukhumvit Road inbound to Sattahip, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province, along with Sawang Boriboon emergency responders, The Pattaya News team, and medical personnel from Banglamung Hospital.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts