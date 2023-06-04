4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Phitsanulok









PHITSANULOK, June 29 (TNA) – An earthquake with 4.5 magnitude occurred in Phisanulok after midnight, felt in surrounding provinces including Phichit where a temple found cracks in an ancient ordination hall.

Phitsanulok: Buddhist Temples and Rice Fields

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported the quake occurred at the depth of five kilometres with the epicenter in Phitsanulok’s Bang Krathum district. The tremor was felt in Phitsanulok, Phichit, Khampaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan and Phetchabun. Initailly, there was no reports of injuries.

