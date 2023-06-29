Passenger at Don Mueang Airport Loses Her Leg After Getting Stuck in Moving Walkway









A female passenger at the Don Mueang International Airport has lost her lower leg after she fell down and got stuck in a moving walkway this morning.

Aussie boy gets hair caught in Phuket airport escalator

The Don Mueang International Airport told associated Thai media that on early Thursday morning (June 29th), CCTV footage nearby shows that the unidentified woman was on a moving walkway at the South Corridor between Pier 4 – Pier 5 in Domestic Terminal 2. The woman was heading to Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





