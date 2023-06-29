Passenger at Don Mueang Airport Loses Her Leg After Getting Stuck in Moving Walkway

TN June 29, 2023 0
Don Muang Airport arrival hall

Don Muang Bangkok International Airport arrival hall. Photo: Terence Ong.




A female passenger at the Don Mueang International Airport has lost her lower leg after she fell down and got stuck in a moving walkway this morning.

Aussie boy gets hair caught in Phuket airport escalator

The Don Mueang International Airport told associated Thai media that on early Thursday morning (June 29th), CCTV footage nearby shows that the unidentified woman was on a moving walkway at the South Corridor between Pier 4 – Pier 5 in Domestic Terminal 2. The woman was heading to Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai students practicing Yoga

Bangkok students can wear hair styles and clothes of their choice

TN June 28, 2023 0
Bangkok power line cables

Removal of overhead cables to begin on Bangkok’s Charoen Krung Road

TN June 27, 2023 0
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Driver caught in Pathum Thani using fake plates, 260 unpaid toll charges

TN June 27, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward, Pheu Thai exploring a ‘compromise’

TN June 29, 2023 0
The first building of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok

Khunying Tewee of CP dies at age 83

TN June 29, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport terminal

Two Chinese Nationals Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working

TN June 29, 2023 0
Thai Airways A350 XWB

Thai Airways to Finalize Deal to Buy 30 New Aircraft

TN June 29, 2023 0
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Wall Collapses on 11-year-old Boy in Pattaya Causing Serious Injuries

TN June 29, 2023 0