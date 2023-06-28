Court acquits Thai Pakdee party leader of defaming Move Forward party

TN June 28, 2023 0
Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok. Photo: ilawFX Freedom / flickr.




The Criminal Court ordered the acquittal of Dr. Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee party, on a defamation charge, filed against him by the Move Forward party, demanding 24 million baht in compensation.

Yingluck’s lawyer cries foul of the Democrats’ book launch

The court found Dr. Warong not guilty, noting that the defendant had merely expressed his opinion in good faith.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai Vegetarian food

Thai restaurants among the 50 best in the world

TN June 28, 2023 0
Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand

Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Rain, Floods, and Strong Waves

TN June 28, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows

Move Forward Party Postpones Talks with Pheu Thai over House Speaker Post

TN June 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Court acquits Thai Pakdee party leader of defaming Move Forward party

TN June 28, 2023 0
Thai Vegetarian food

Thai restaurants among the 50 best in the world

TN June 28, 2023 0
Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand

Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Rain, Floods, and Strong Waves

TN June 28, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows

Move Forward Party Postpones Talks with Pheu Thai over House Speaker Post

TN June 28, 2023 0
Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok

Five anti-government protesters acquitted in royal motorcade case

TN June 28, 2023 0