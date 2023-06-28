Court acquits Thai Pakdee party leader of defaming Move Forward party









The Criminal Court ordered the acquittal of Dr. Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee party, on a defamation charge, filed against him by the Move Forward party, demanding 24 million baht in compensation.

The court found Dr. Warong not guilty, noting that the defendant had merely expressed his opinion in good faith.

