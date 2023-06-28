Thai restaurants among the 50 best in the world

Thai Vegetarian food

Thai Vegetarian food at "Taste from Heaven Vegetarian Restaurant" in Chiang Mai.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed gratitude to Thailand’s food and beverage industry as two Thai restaurants secured spots on the prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Compiled by UK-based William Reed Business Media, the list featured Bangkok’s Le Du (No.15) and Gaggan Anand (No.17), owned by renowned chefs Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn and Gaggan Anand, respectively. Peru’s Central Restaurant claimed the title of “World’s Best Restaurant.”

Additionally, four more Thai establishments made it to the Top 100, namely Sorn (No.56), Sühring (No.72), Nusara (No.74), and Potong (No.88). Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri highlighted the premier’s admiration for the determination of Thai restaurateurs, acknowledging that Thai cuisine greatly promotes the nation’s soft power.

