Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Rain, Floods, and Strong Waves

TN June 28, 2023 0
Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand

Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand. Photo: Steve.




The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of rain and possible flash floods in the north and northeastern parts of Thailand along with strong waves in the Andaman Sea in the South.

Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Waves

The TMD announced on Tuesday (June 27th) that Thailand is having more rain with heavy rain in the north and northeast. People should be aware of the possibility of flash floods especially near mountains and river basin areas especially in the north and northeastern parts of Thailand.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



