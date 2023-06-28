Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Rain, Floods, and Strong Waves









The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of rain and possible flash floods in the north and northeastern parts of Thailand along with strong waves in the Andaman Sea in the South.

Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Waves

The TMD announced on Tuesday (June 27th) that Thailand is having more rain with heavy rain in the north and northeast. People should be aware of the possibility of flash floods especially near mountains and river basin areas especially in the north and northeastern parts of Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





