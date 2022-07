The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.









More than 100 small marijuana plants have been found in the Parliament area in Bangkok, which as a government building and area is supposed to be off limits to cannabis planting, selling, or use under current regulations.

In a mystery, however, nobody knows who planted the marijuana nor is anyone stepping forward and taking responsibility.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

