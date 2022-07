An intoxicated 15-year-old Thai-British girl was reportedly found lying in the rain on Pattaya Beach with her iPhone 11 missing.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation were called to check on a girl who slept motionlessly despite light rain on Pattaya Beach at 1 AM on Friday, July 23rd.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

