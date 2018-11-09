Pattaya beach
Thai man found lying naked by Chonburi beach, tells police it was to make ex-girlfriend regret leaving him

By TN / November 9, 2018

This morning, a middle-aged Thai man was found lying naked on the sidewalk by Chonburi’s Na Jomtien beach with a crushed rose bouquet by his body.

When police approached the man, identified as 42-year-old Tongbai Soiprom from Loei province, he simply said that he was stressed and felt heartbroken because he had just been abandoned by his girlfriend.

