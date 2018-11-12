12 Chinese Nationals Nabbed for Loansharking in Thailand

CHONBURI, Nov 8 (TNA) – Twelve Chinese nationals have been arrested for loansharking in Thailand, overcharging their compatriots 30 percent interest a month.
Thai police found the suspects in two rental houses in a residential area near Pattaya resort town in Chonburi province on Thursday.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
