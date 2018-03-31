Elderly Man Kicked Into Coma Dies

BANGKOK — An elderly scavenger kicked unconscious earlier this month died Thursday night, leading police to upgrade charges against the man who assaulted him.

Juroon Meepan, 82, was rushed to the hospital with a fever and bedsores and died at at 10:50pm at Rajavithi Hospital. Attempts to resuscitate him failed after 30 minutes. Two weeks ago he was kicked off his bicycle cart by Narathorn “George” Soattiyung, 21, whose motorcycle clipped his cart, called a saleng, in a Bangkok alley.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English