Saturday, March 31, 2018
Home > Bangkok > Elderly Man Kicked Into Coma Dies

Elderly Man Kicked Into Coma Dies

A hospital in Rangsit
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK — An elderly scavenger kicked unconscious earlier this month died Thursday night, leading police to upgrade charges against the man who assaulted him.

Juroon Meepan, 82, was rushed to the hospital with a fever and bedsores and died at at 10:50pm at Rajavithi Hospital. Attempts to resuscitate him failed after 30 minutes. Two weeks ago he was kicked off his bicycle cart by Narathorn “George” Soattiyung, 21, whose motorcycle clipped his cart, called a saleng, in a Bangkok alley.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Secret no-fly list causes Bangkok holiday nightmare

Lumpini Park in Bangkok

Buddhism Promotion Week kicks off at Lumpini Park

Breaking News

Nigerian among 5 busted for drugs

Leave a Reply