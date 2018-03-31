Saturday, March 31, 2018
SRT adds slow train as commuters slam Airport Rail Link

Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link to Lat Krabang sign
TN Bangkok 0

The State Railway of Thailand has added an extra daily train service to its city timetable, as Airport Rail Link commuters continue to air their frustration over packed carriages and long queues on social media – but the trip takes nearly twice as long.

The new local train leaves Lat Prabang station for Hua Lamphong at 7.45am, with the return trip starting at Phaya Thai temporary stop to Lat Krabang at 6.45pm. The additional weekday service began on Friday and can take about 600 passengers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN
