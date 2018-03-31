Saturday, March 31, 2018
Home > North > Ill-fated bus was overloaded and illegally used: Land Transport Department

Ill-fated bus was overloaded and illegally used: Land Transport Department

Royal Thai Police flag
TN North 0

The Land Transport Department has lodged a complaint with the police to take legal action against the owner of the tour bus which caught fire, killing 20 Myanmar migrant workers and injuring two others, as it was heading for an industrial estate in Pathum Thani from Tak province early Friday morning (March 30).

The department director-general Mr Sanit Promwong said Friday that the department had also revoked the driving license of the bus driver after officials had found out that the bus operated illegally because it was allowed to operate only in Nakhon Sawan province.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Workers in a pickup truck in Chonburi, Thailand

Two Cambodian workers killed, 13 injured in Sa Kaeo road accident

Breaking News

Haze-hit North may be declared disaster zone: Thai PM

Landscape in Loei province

Naduang district assistant officer dies of accidental shot: Police

Leave a Reply