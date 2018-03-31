Ill-fated bus was overloaded and illegally used: Land Transport Department

The Land Transport Department has lodged a complaint with the police to take legal action against the owner of the tour bus which caught fire, killing 20 Myanmar migrant workers and injuring two others, as it was heading for an industrial estate in Pathum Thani from Tak province early Friday morning (March 30).

The department director-general Mr Sanit Promwong said Friday that the department had also revoked the driving license of the bus driver after officials had found out that the bus operated illegally because it was allowed to operate only in Nakhon Sawan province.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS