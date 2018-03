BANGKOK — Netizens on Monday had raised almost 1 million baht for an 82-year-old garbage picker recovering in hospital after being beaten senseless.

Thai netizens donated more than 830,000 baht to help ailing Juroon Meepan recover, almost two weeks after he was assaulted by Narathorn “George” Soattiyung, 21, following a collision between his motorcycle and the elderly man’s saleng.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English