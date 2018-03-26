Over 70 Injured as Barcelona Protests Turn Violent

Following the arrest and detention on foreign soil of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, protests broke out in Barcelona, quickly turning violent as riot police attempted to prevent marchers from assembling. At least 79 have been injured, including police.

After the Spanish Supreme Court issued a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont last Friday, the popular Catalan leader was detained on Sunday in Germany after evading arrest in Finland. Puigdemont, facing up to 25 years in prison, is accused of rebellion and sedition, after leading what Madrid decried as an illegal pro-independence referendum in late 2017. Several colleagues have also been jailed and face trial.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International