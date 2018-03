A man turned himself in to Huey Kwang station police in Bangkok on Wednesday night for kicking and punching a 82-year-old scrap vendor unconscious.

Narathorn Sodtiyang, 21, showed up at the police station last night to confess to Pol Col Kampol Ratanaprateep, superintendent of Huey Kwang police, that he was the person seen on a video clip kicking and punching an old scrap vendor on a four wheel bicycle.

By Thai PBS