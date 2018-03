PHUKET: Phuket Immigration officers yesterday arrested a Russian man who is wanted on an arrest warrant issued in Russia for organised crime.

A team of Phuket Immigration officers led by Capt Pawarit Panajinaporn and Capt Chitsanu Jutichai arrested S. P., 36, at a house in Phanason Villa Borae, Wichit, at 3:15pm yesterday (Mar 14).

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News