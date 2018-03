About 30 businessmen in Pattaya say a transvestite former cabaret performer cheated them out of almost Bt150 million.

Panthakorn Supawannathorn, 46, and the others filed a complaint with police station at 3am on Thursday alleging Wiwat Lamnee, 30, had tricked them into investing in gold bars with a promise of profit payments every 10 to 15 days.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation