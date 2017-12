The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has arrested two Thai nationals, a man and a woman, suspected of being operators of a transnational pyramid scheme syndicate.

Pol Col Paisit Wongmuang, the DSI chief, said DSI officials, with support from the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (GLO), arrested Mr Rathakhet Chayarat, alias Kru Kob, and Mrs Kanokkul Pornapichote on Dec 12 and Dec 14.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS