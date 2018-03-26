Monday, March 26, 2018
Home > News > PM concerned with elements bent on inciting unrest: General Sansern

PM concerned with elements bent on inciting unrest: General Sansern

Prayut Chan-o-cha & H.E. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism & Sports
TN News 0

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern that as the government has been trying to restore normalcy, strengthening the economy and making preparations for the next election, there are some elements attempting to incite unrest in the country, said government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkumnerd on Sunday.

Nevertheless, he said the prime minister believed the majority of the people understood what the government had been doing and had been moving toward the election mode.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai Black Hawk Helicopter Wreckage Found

Breaking News

Suthep Denies Planning New Party with Sukhumbhand

Lamborghini Huracan

Lao ‘drugs kingpin’ denies all charges

Leave a Reply