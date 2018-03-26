PM concerned with elements bent on inciting unrest: General Sansern

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern that as the government has been trying to restore normalcy, strengthening the economy and making preparations for the next election, there are some elements attempting to incite unrest in the country, said government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkumnerd on Sunday.

Nevertheless, he said the prime minister believed the majority of the people understood what the government had been doing and had been moving toward the election mode.

