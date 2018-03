Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), operator of city bus service, today (March 27) put into service 100 new NGV-powered buses on five main routes to serve Bangkok people who have been waiting for the new air-conditioned buses for over a decade.

The official services of this new bus fleet followed yesterday’s ceremony to commence the operation of the bus service by Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith at the BMTA head office.

By Thai PBS