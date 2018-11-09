Fire guts Samui hotel





SURAT THANI: Fire ripped through a stylish teak wood hotel at Big Buddha beach on Koh Samui late on Thursday night, with damage estimated at 3 million baht.

The blaze at the Erawan Villa & Hotel on the Bangrak-Ban Plailaem Road in tambon Bophut began around 9.55pm, according to Bophut police.

