Couple arrested in Chiang Rai for B24m forex trading scam









A couple who provided online foreign currency exchange courses have been arrested in the northern province of Chiang Rai for allegedly duping people into investing about 24 million baht in a fraudulent Forex investment scheme.

A combined team of officers from the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMP) and the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) arrested Kanok, 36, and his wife Thanyachanok, 37, in front of a house in tambon Tha Sai of Chiang Rai’s Muang district on Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thammasuthee, the IDMB commander, said on Thursday. The suspects’ surnames were withheld.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

