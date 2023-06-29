Couple arrested in Chiang Rai for B24m forex trading scam

TN June 29, 2023 0
Road in Chiang Rai city

Road in Mueang Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand. Photo: pxhere.




A couple who provided online foreign currency exchange courses have been arrested in the northern province of Chiang Rai for allegedly duping people into investing about 24 million baht in a fraudulent Forex investment scheme.

British Man Says He Was Scammed for Ownership of 15 Million Baht Condo in Koh Samui

A combined team of officers from the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMP) and the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) arrested Kanok, 36, and his wife Thanyachanok, 37, in front of a house in tambon Tha Sai of Chiang Rai’s Muang district on Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thammasuthee, the IDMB commander, said on Thursday. The suspects’ surnames were withheld.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



