Wall Collapses on 11-year-old Boy in Pattaya Causing Serious Injuries

TN June 29, 2023 0
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi. Photo: rayhol. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A 5th-grade schoolboy was found by rescue workers trapped under a collapsed brick wall that had primarily landed on his right leg. There was blood on the ground, and he was crying in pain when Sawang Boriboon rescuers arrived to rescue him at 9 PM on Wednesday, June 28th.

Collapsed part of Chiang Mai wall still awaits repairs

The mishap happened in Soi Khao Talo 16 within the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi province. The Pattaya News interviewed a meatball vendor and eyewitness Mr. Rianthong Najankam, 62, about the incident and was told that the injured boy was waiting for his meatballs on a high wall because he was afraid stray dogs nearby would bite him.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

