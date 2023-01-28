Collapsed part of Chiang Mai wall still awaits repairs
Residents living near the Chang Phuak Gate in the Chiang Mai city wall have expressed growing concern about the lack of restoration work despite a collapse four months ago.
Community members near the fallen section of the historic wall told reporters on Saturday that they were worried further deterioration would occur.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
