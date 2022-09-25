September 25, 2022

City wall in Chiang Mai partially collapses after heavy rain

1 hour ago TN
Chiang Mai old city wall

Chiang Mai ancient city walls, and north-west corner. Photo: Martin-Manuel Beaulne.




Chiang Mai’s ancient city wall, near the Chang Phuak Gate, partially collapsed due to heavy rain last night, prompting officials from the Fine Arts Department and Chiang Mai municipality to rush to assess the damage ahead of starting renovation work.

Broken parts of the ancient wall, said to have been built during the reign of King Mengrai of the Lanna kingdom (r.1261–1292AD), are strewn across the ground.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Chiang Mai old city wall

