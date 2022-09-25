City wall in Chiang Mai partially collapses after heavy rain









Chiang Mai’s ancient city wall, near the Chang Phuak Gate, partially collapsed due to heavy rain last night, prompting officials from the Fine Arts Department and Chiang Mai municipality to rush to assess the damage ahead of starting renovation work.

Broken parts of the ancient wall, said to have been built during the reign of King Mengrai of the Lanna kingdom (r.1261–1292AD), are strewn across the ground.

By Thai PBS World

