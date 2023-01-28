Jet-Ski and Parasailing Operator Fined 60,000 Baht in Phuket









The Phuket Marine Office Chief Mr. Chayapong Pranit told the Phuket Express that they received complaints that a jet-ski and parasail operator were operating illegally on Surin Beach in Cherng Talay.

Surin Beach is a protected beach (White Beach Project) where marine activity businesses are banned. Those activities have annoyed beachgoers and swimmers and are not safe for them.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

