Jet-Ski and Parasailing Operator Fined 60,000 Baht in Phuket
The Phuket Marine Office Chief Mr. Chayapong Pranit told the Phuket Express that they received complaints that a jet-ski and parasail operator were operating illegally on Surin Beach in Cherng Talay.
Surin Beach is a protected beach (White Beach Project) where marine activity businesses are banned. Those activities have annoyed beachgoers and swimmers and are not safe for them.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.