Jet-Ski and Parasailing Operator Fined 60,000 Baht in Phuket

January 28, 2023 TN
Paragliding, the adventure of flying a paraglider

Paragliding, the adventure of flying a paraglider. Photo: Fabien1309.




The Phuket Marine Office Chief Mr. Chayapong Pranit told the Phuket Express that they received complaints that a jet-ski and parasail operator were operating illegally on Surin Beach in Cherng Talay.

Surin Beach is a protected beach (White Beach Project) where marine activity businesses are banned. Those activities have annoyed beachgoers and swimmers and are not safe for them.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

