Man shoots at Rayong resort owner after being denied free room

January 28, 2023 TN
Chakphong, Klaeng District in Rayong

Chakphong, Klaeng District in Rayong. Photo: Андрей Бобровский. CC BY 3.0.




An early morning pursuit ended with two injuries after a guest opened fire at a Rayong resort owner for denying him a free stay.

Police were called to the resort in Klaeng district at 3am on Saturday to respond to a reported shooting. A team of officers arrived and found resort owner Thanapisit Thanaratpiwat, 42, in a state of panic.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Chaweng Beach in Koh Samui

British Man Arrested on Samui Island for 25 days of Overstay

January 28, 2023 TN
Longtail boats in Phi Phi

Thai National Park Officials Warn Tourists After Foreigner Free Climbs Cliff in Krabi

January 27, 2023 TN
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Malaysian tourist, 5-year-old daughter drown in seas off Krabi

January 26, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Chiang Mai city wall and gate

Collapsed part of Chiang Mai wall still awaits repairs

January 28, 2023 TN
Paragliding, the adventure of flying a paraglider

Jet-Ski and Parasailing Operator Fined 60,000 Baht in Phuket

January 28, 2023 TN
Chakphong, Klaeng District in Rayong

Man shoots at Rayong resort owner after being denied free room

January 28, 2023 TN
Phuket Festival 2023 in Phuket Old Town

Phuket Festival 2023 Officially Starts

January 28, 2023 TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

CCTV ‘contradicts’ Taiwan actress’ police extortion claims

January 28, 2023 TN