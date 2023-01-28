Phuket Festival 2023 Officially Starts

January 28, 2023 TN
Phuket Festival 2023 in Phuket Old Town

Phuket Festival in Phuket Old Town. Image: Phuket Festival / Facebook.




The Phuket City Municipality is inviting people to join in the Phuket Festival 2023 in Phuket Old Town.

The Phuket Festival was officially launched last night (January 27th) by the Phuket Governor Naroong Woonciew and the Phuket City Municipality Mayor Saroj Angkanapilard at the Chartered Intersection in Phuket Old Town.

thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

