CCTV ‘contradicts’ Taiwan actress’ police extortion claims









Footage from three security cameras in the area where a Taiwanese actress claimed Thai police extorted 27,000 baht from her contradicts her account of the incident, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) said on Friday.

The footage was from a camera installed outside the Chinese embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road and the other two cameras were on a pedestrian bridge which capture the corner of the alley where the actress claimed she paid money to the police, RTP spokesman, Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

