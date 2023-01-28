CCTV ‘contradicts’ Taiwan actress’ police extortion claims
Footage from three security cameras in the area where a Taiwanese actress claimed Thai police extorted 27,000 baht from her contradicts her account of the incident, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) said on Friday.
The footage was from a camera installed outside the Chinese embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road and the other two cameras were on a pedestrian bridge which capture the corner of the alley where the actress claimed she paid money to the police, RTP spokesman, Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.