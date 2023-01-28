CCTV ‘contradicts’ Taiwan actress’ police extortion claims

January 28, 2023 TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Royal Thai Police headquarters in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: Z3144228.




Footage from three security cameras in the area where a Taiwanese actress claimed Thai police extorted 27,000 baht from her contradicts her account of the incident, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) said on Friday.

The footage was from a camera installed outside the Chinese embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road and the other two cameras were on a pedestrian bridge which capture the corner of the alley where the actress claimed she paid money to the police, RTP spokesman, Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

