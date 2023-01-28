Woman dies, three injured in machine shop fire in Samut Prakan
A woman burned to death and three others were injured in a fire at a machine shop in Phra Samut Chedi district of Samut Prakan province early Saturday morning.
Police said that four people, including the owner, his wife, a 70-year woman and a municipal official, were resting in a house next to the machine shop.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.