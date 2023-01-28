Woman dies, three injured in machine shop fire in Samut Prakan

January 28, 2023 TN
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok. Photo: ::::=UT=:::: CC BY-SA 3.0.




A woman burned to death and three others were injured in a fire at a machine shop in Phra Samut Chedi district of Samut Prakan province early Saturday morning.

Police said that four people, including the owner, his wife, a 70-year woman and a municipal official, were resting in a house next to the machine shop.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

