British Man Arrested on Samui Island for 25 days of Overstay









The Surat Thani Immigration officers told the Phuket Express that this week they have arrested Mr. A. N., 36, British national, at a hotel in Maret on Samui Island.

He is now at 25 days of overstaying his legal visa according to officer. He was taken to the Bo Phut Police Station to face overstaying charges. It was unclear why Mr. N. had overstayed his visa.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

