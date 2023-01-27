At least seven shot dead in Jerusalem synagogue attack

January 27, 2023 TN

The suspect fired shots from a car at a synagogue in East Jerusalem, and shortly thereafter neutralized by police.

Skyline of Jerusalem with a barbed wire

Skyline of Jerusalem and a barbed wire. Photo: rquevenco (Pixabay).




At least seven people have been killed Friday and several more injured in an armed attack on a synagogue in Neve Yaakov, an Israeli settlement and neighborhood located in East Jerusalem, police sources said.

“A short time ago there was a report of a shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem. As a result of the shooting, there are several wounded at the scene. The terrorist was neutralized,” the Israel Police said on its official Twitter profile.

Preliminary reports indicate that the armed attack occurred in the vicinity of a synagogue. The suspect fired shots from a car at a building used as a synagogue, after which he fled to the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Hanina.

The suspect, a resident of East Jerusalem, exchanged gunfire with police and attempted to flee on foot, but was eventually neutralized by officers, who were mobilized in Beit Hanina following a “terrorist attack” tip-off, according to The Times of Israel.

Although the death toll is seven, the number could increase due to the seriousness of the injuries, as there are at least three people in critical condition in two hospitals in the area: a 70-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 30-year-old man. In addition, there are two people in moderate condition, a minor and a 60-year-old woman.

“This is a serious and complex attack with a large number of victims,” said Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, so police are searching the area to rule out more people involved in the attack, according to ‘Haaretz’ newspaper.

-Thailand News (TN)

