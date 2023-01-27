Fossilised carnivorous dinosaur footprints found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest
More than 10 fossilised footprints, believed to have belonged to a species of carnivorous dinosaur, have been found in a huge sand stone bed in Phu Faek forest park, in Na Khu district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Kalasin.
According to the Department of Mineral Resources, Damrongsak Chusrithong, the head of the forest park, and officials went to the park to investigate, after a villager fromBan Nam Kham, in Phu Laen Chang sub-district, reported the find.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
