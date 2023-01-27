Fossilised carnivorous dinosaur footprints found in Kalasin’s Phu Faek forest

January 27, 2023 TN
View of Wat Phu Sing in Kalasin, Thailand

View of Wat Phu Sing in Kalasin, Thailand. Photo: icon0 com.




More than 10 fossilised footprints, believed to have belonged to a species of carnivorous dinosaur, have been found in a huge sand stone bed in Phu Faek forest park, in Na Khu district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Kalasin.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources, Damrongsak Chusrithong, the head of the forest park, and officials went to the park to investigate, after a villager fromBan Nam Kham, in Phu Laen Chang sub-district, reported the find.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

