Thai Airways to Finalize Deal to Buy 30 New Aircraft

Thai Airways A350 XWB

First A350 XWB for Thai Airways International in Tolouse. Photo: Airbus.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Airways (THAI) aims to finalize a deal to buy at least 30 new aircraft by the end of the year and could double its fleet of narrow-body jets over the next decade, according to its chief executive.

Thai Airways Earnings Surge in Q1

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri said in an interview with Reuters at the airline’s headquarters in Bangkok that the airline will issue a ’request for proposal’ to Airbus and Boeing to buy 30 wide-body and an undisclosed number of narrow-body aircraft next week.

The carrier is looking to cash in on a post-pandemic travel boom by bolstering regional routes, but there have been concerns over whether planemakers Airbus and Boeing will be able to ramp up output to meet delivery targets.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

