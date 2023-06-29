Two Chinese Nationals Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working









The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that this week they have arrested two Chinese women at a parking area for tour buses inside Phuket International Airport for illegally working.

Chinese Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working

They were taken to the Sakoo Police Station to face charges of working illegally in Thailand. Their names, ages, and job details were withheld by immigration officers.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





