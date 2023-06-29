Two Chinese Nationals Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working

Phuket International Airport terminal

Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo by Hartmann Linge.




The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that this week they have arrested two Chinese women at a parking area for tour buses inside Phuket International Airport for illegally working.

Chinese Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working

They were taken to the Sakoo Police Station to face charges of working illegally in Thailand. Their names, ages, and job details were withheld by immigration officers.

