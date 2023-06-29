Khunying Tewee of CP dies at age 83

The first building of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. Photo: BunBn. CC BY-SA 4.0.









Khunying Tewee Chearavanont, the wife of billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Khunying Tewee died at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, according to the “We are CP” Facebook page.

