Khunying Tewee of CP dies at age 83

TN June 29, 2023 0
Khunying Tewee Chearavanont, the wife of billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Khunying Tewee died at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, according to the “We are CP” Facebook page.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

