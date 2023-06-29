Move Forward, Pheu Thai exploring a ‘compromise’









As the deadline for the election of the House speaker draws near, both the Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties are reported to be considering a compromise, to settle what looks like a serious schism that could threaten their ongoing efforts to form a post-election coalition.

Move Forward Party Postpones Talks with Pheu Thai over House Speaker Post

The election of the House speaker is expected to be held during the first House session which is set to take place by July 12. But as things stand today (Thursday), the two parties seem far from resolving their differences.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

