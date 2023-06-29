Move Forward, Pheu Thai exploring a ‘compromise’

TN June 29, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




As the deadline for the election of the House speaker draws near, both the Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties are reported to be considering a compromise, to settle what looks like a serious schism that could threaten their ongoing efforts to form a post-election coalition.

Move Forward Party Postpones Talks with Pheu Thai over House Speaker Post

The election of the House speaker is expected to be held during the first House session which is set to take place by July 12. But as things stand today (Thursday), the two parties seem far from resolving their differences.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The first building of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok

Khunying Tewee of CP dies at age 83

TN June 29, 2023 0
Thai Airways A350 XWB

Thai Airways to Finalize Deal to Buy 30 New Aircraft

TN June 29, 2023 0
Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Court acquits Thai Pakdee party leader of defaming Move Forward party

TN June 28, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward, Pheu Thai exploring a ‘compromise’

TN June 29, 2023 0
The first building of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok

Khunying Tewee of CP dies at age 83

TN June 29, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport terminal

Two Chinese Nationals Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working

TN June 29, 2023 0
Thai Airways A350 XWB

Thai Airways to Finalize Deal to Buy 30 New Aircraft

TN June 29, 2023 0
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Wall Collapses on 11-year-old Boy in Pattaya Causing Serious Injuries

TN June 29, 2023 0