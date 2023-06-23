CP Foods Partners with Global Firms for Thai Food – Mission to Space









BANGKOK (NNT) – Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) is embarking on an extraordinary project in collaboration with Nanoracks LLC and Mu Space and Advanced Technology Co., Ltd. to send CP Foods’ chicken products into space as part of the Thai Food – Mission to Space program. This unique initiative aims to elevate the safety standards of Thai chicken to meet the rigorous requirements of space-grade food, known to be some of the most stringent in the world.

High Protein, Plant-Based Wagyu Beef Helps Increase Immunity: ASEAN’s Best Food Innovation by Chula Students

In order to ensure compliance with the demanding space safety standards, the chicken products associated with the project will undergo rigorous certification processes. This will make them suitable for consumption by astronauts, solidifying CP Foods’ global recognition and compliance with the Space Food Safety Standards. The adherence to NASA’s uncompromising food safety requirements further enhances Thailand’s reputation for upholding elevated safety standards worldwide.

To accompany this groundbreaking venture, CP Foods will host a forum titled “Thai Food – Mission to Space.” The forum will gather international experts to discuss the importance of meeting space-level safety standards for Thai food. It will also explore the innovative developments transforming the Thai livestock industry and the future implications of this sector.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





