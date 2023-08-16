Myanmar woman killed when pickup rear-ends truck in Kanchanaburi

TN August 16, 2023 0
Traffic on a road in Kanchanaburi

Rail bridge over a road in Kanchanaburi. Photo: pxfuel.

KANCHANABURI: A woman was killed and five other Myanmar nationals hurt when a pickup truck they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a truck loaded with wood in Muang district early Wednesday morning.

Truck rear-ends 15 vehicles in Nakhon Ratchasima, one person killed

The fatal crash occurred on Highway 323 in front of the provincial transport office in tambon Kaeng Sian, said Pol Capt Thammawat Sukhueewat, deputy investigation chief at the Muang district police station, who was alerted at about 5.20am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Piyarach Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Ban Tai, Mueang Kanchanaburi District

Iraqi Man arrested in Kanchanaburi for 15 Years of Overstay

TN August 12, 2023 0
Street in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet.

16-year-old girl busted for pimping minors in Kamphaeng Phet

TN August 9, 2023 0
Floods and landslides in Laplae District, Uttaradit

Floods, landslides posing danger to motorists in Tak and Nan

TN August 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed.

Charter Court refuses to consider rejection of Pita’s renomination as PM

TN August 16, 2023 0
Thai Traffic Police officer

Thai traffic police officers to start wearing new uniforms on September 15

TN August 16, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Bangkok Police Raid Drug Stores Illegally Selling Cough Medicine for Drug Cocktails

TN August 16, 2023 0
Pattaya police at night.

Kuwaiti Motorcyclist Slams into Power Pole in Pattaya

TN August 16, 2023 0
Traffic on a road in Kanchanaburi

Myanmar woman killed when pickup rear-ends truck in Kanchanaburi

TN August 16, 2023 0