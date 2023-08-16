Myanmar woman killed when pickup rear-ends truck in Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI: A woman was killed and five other Myanmar nationals hurt when a pickup truck they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a truck loaded with wood in Muang district early Wednesday morning.

The fatal crash occurred on Highway 323 in front of the provincial transport office in tambon Kaeng Sian, said Pol Capt Thammawat Sukhueewat, deputy investigation chief at the Muang district police station, who was alerted at about 5.20am.

BANGKOK POST

