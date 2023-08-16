Kuwaiti Motorcyclist Slams into Power Pole in Pattaya

Pattaya police at night.

Pattaya police at night. Photo: Pattaya Tourist Police / Facebook.

A Kuwaiti tourist crashed his motorbike into a power pole in the small hours of Wednesday, August 16th. He suffered only minor scratches and injuries and was taken to a hospital by his friends.

Kuwaiti Tourist Injured in Motorbike Accident in Pattaya, Friends Obstruct Rescuers

Police Lt. Col. Niphon Intarakul, a duty officer at the Nongprue police station, told The Pattaya News that the accident occurred at 1:00 AM near a mobile phone repair shop in the Banglamung district of Chonburi.

