Kuwaiti Motorcyclist Slams into Power Pole in Pattaya
A Kuwaiti tourist crashed his motorbike into a power pole in the small hours of Wednesday, August 16th. He suffered only minor scratches and injuries and was taken to a hospital by his friends.
Kuwaiti Tourist Injured in Motorbike Accident in Pattaya, Friends Obstruct Rescuers
Police Lt. Col. Niphon Intarakul, a duty officer at the Nongprue police station, told The Pattaya News that the accident occurred at 1:00 AM near a mobile phone repair shop in the Banglamung district of Chonburi.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News