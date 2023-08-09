Kuwaiti Tourist Injured in Motorbike Accident in Pattaya, Friends Obstruct Rescuers

TN August 9, 2023 0
Thai ambulance

Thai ambulance at night. Photo: @e20ive / Twitter.




Over 100 Kuwaiti men obstructed Pattaya rescue services from rushing their injured friend to a hospital for no apparent reason. The men insisted on lifting their friend onto an ambulance themselves.

Pattaya police tackle street racing by Arab tourists

The bizarre incident unveiled today, August 9th, when the Sawang Boriboon rescue team was notified of a motorbike accident that left one Kuwaiti man injured on Soi Yen Sabai in South Pattaya. The rescue team immediately hurried to the scene of the incident at 4:30 AM to assist the tourist.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Indian Tourist in Pattaya Injured in a Brawl with Fellow Indian Nationals Over a Thai Woman

TN August 9, 2023 0
Pattaya Third Road.

Foreigner Allegedly Steals Motorbike in Pattaya

TN August 8, 2023 0
Arab Quarter, Soi 16, in Pattaya, Thailand.

Pattaya police tackle street racing by Arab tourists

TN August 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai ambulance

Kuwaiti Tourist Injured in Motorbike Accident in Pattaya, Friends Obstruct Rescuers

TN August 9, 2023 0
Street in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet.

16-year-old girl busted for pimping minors in Kamphaeng Phet

TN August 9, 2023 0
Old Isuzu truck in Ubon Ratchathani

Thai Cabinet Extends Deadline for Foreign Work Permits

TN August 9, 2023 0
Karon Beach in Phuket.

German Man Drowns at Karon Beach in Phuket

TN August 9, 2023 0
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Indian Tourist in Pattaya Injured in a Brawl with Fellow Indian Nationals Over a Thai Woman

TN August 9, 2023 0