Bangkok Police Raid Drug Stores Illegally Selling Cough Medicine for Drug Cocktails

TN August 16, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (TNA) – Police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials raided drug stores without qualified pharmacists, illegally selling large amounts of cough medicine for customers to make a drug cocktail known as 4×100.

Bangkok police warn of serial rapist and robber luring victims through dating app

The raid at drug stores across Bangkok resulted in the arrests of 13 unlicensed pharmacists, along with the confiscation of unauthorized medicines totaling 156 items.

