Bangkok Police Raid Drug Stores Illegally Selling Cough Medicine for Drug Cocktails
BANGKOK, Aug 16 (TNA) – Police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials raided drug stores without qualified pharmacists, illegally selling large amounts of cough medicine for customers to make a drug cocktail known as 4×100.
The raid at drug stores across Bangkok resulted in the arrests of 13 unlicensed pharmacists, along with the confiscation of unauthorized medicines totaling 156 items.
