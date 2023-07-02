Bangkok police warn of serial rapist and robber luring victims through dating app

A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok. Photo: Kim Seng / flickr.









The Metropolitan Police Bureau has warned the public to be on high alert for a man with a 15-year criminal record of using a dating application to meet women and then rape and rob them.

Lampang woman in coma after suicide attempt following Facebook photos posted by alleged rapist

According to the warning, the man, who was identified as Wattana Srikhaney, alias Tum Chonburi, has recently used the Omi app to find his female victims.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

