Video of Intoxicated Foreign Tourists in Phuket Brawling Goes Viral On Social Media

Street at night in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Joachim Hillestad. CC BY 3.0.









The Phuket Tourist Police have released a statement after a video of foreign tourists who were seemingly fighting has gone viral on social media.

The Phuket Provincial Police Commander Major General Sermphan Sirikong told the Phuket Express that the Phuket City Police were notified of the incident at 10:50 P.M on Thursday, June 29th. The incident was on the Montri – Phang Nga Road near a post office in Phuket Old Town, Talad Yai. The anonymous person who called the police said a group of intoxicated tourists were physically fighting about an unknown issue.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

