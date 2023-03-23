Shirtless Foreigner Wreaks Havoc at Pattaya Restaurant

March 23, 2023 TN
Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street. Photo: Ruslik0.




A foreign man in Pattaya was arrested in today’s early hours for causing a scene at an Isaan restaurant on Third Road. Police said the man was likely intoxicated.

At 3 AM on March 23rd, Pattaya Police took prompt action upon receiving a report of a disruptive foreign tourist causing a disturbance and damaging property at a restaurant situated along Pattaya Third Road.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



