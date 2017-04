CHIANG MAI — A woman was charged with causing a disturbance Monday by calling emergency services more than 1,000 times over the course of three years because she was lonely.

Lert Jaima, 60, was charged and fined 100 baht for calling 191 repeatedly since 2014 to chat, police said, especially with officers that sounded handsome.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich