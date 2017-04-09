Sunday, April 9, 2017
People making their way home for Songkran

Bus Terminal (Mochit) in Bangkok, bus to Sisaket
TN News 0

THAILAND, 9th April 2017 (NNT) – People are traveling back to their hometowns for family gatherings ahead of the traditional New Year celebration in Thailand.

Asia Road in Sing Buri province is packed with vehicles as people travel home to celebrate the Songkran Festival with their families. To ensure orderliness and road safety, Sing Buri police have set up a road accident prevention and coordination center, and checkpoints in accident-prone areas.

In the meantime, streets of Nakhon Ratchasima are clogged with private cars making their way out of town. Like Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima is a big city where people from other provinces come to find jobs.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

TN
