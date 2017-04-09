People making their way home for Songkran

THAILAND, 9th April 2017 (NNT) – People are traveling back to their hometowns for family gatherings ahead of the traditional New Year celebration in Thailand.

Asia Road in Sing Buri province is packed with vehicles as people travel home to celebrate the Songkran Festival with their families. To ensure orderliness and road safety, Sing Buri police have set up a road accident prevention and coordination center, and checkpoints in accident-prone areas.

In the meantime, streets of Nakhon Ratchasima are clogged with private cars making their way out of town. Like Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima is a big city where people from other provinces come to find jobs.

